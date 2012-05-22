May 22 NGPL PipeCo LLC on Tuesday sold $550 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NGPL PIPECO LLC AMT $550 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 842 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS