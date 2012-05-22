Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
May 22 NGPL PipeCo LLC on Tuesday sold $550 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NGPL PIPECO LLC AMT $550 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 842 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.