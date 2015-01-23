European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Jan 23 NH Hotel Group SA :
* UBS places NH Hotel Group SA shares for 4.25 euros ($5) per share
* UBS says sells NH Hotel Group SA shares for a total of 113.8 million euros ($129.1 million)
* UBS says Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A and Private Equity International SA sell all its stake in NH Hotel Group SA Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.