Nov 4NH Hotel Group SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 revenue up 3 percent to 320.6 million
euros
* Q3 recurring EBITDA up 16.2 percent to 33.5 million euros
* Q3 recurring net loss 4.8 million euros versus loss 5.6
million euros
* Q3 net profit including non-recurring 0.4 million euros
versus loss 10.4 million euros
* Q3 like for like income from hotels up 4.0 percent to
305.9 million euros
* Guidance for 2014 maintained
* Sees RevPAR growth between 3 percent and 5 percent in 2014
* 9-month RevPAR up 3.94 percent
* 9-month occupation up 2.63 percent at 68.13 percent
* Sees recurring EBITDA growth between 5 percent and 10
percent in 2014 compared to the previous year adjusted for the
sale of assets in 2013
