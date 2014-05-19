BRIEF-Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to divest its 48.13 pct in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama
* To sell its entire 48.13 percent stake in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama to Eczacibasi Holding
MADRID May 19 Spanish hotelier Grupo Hesperia (GIHSA) said on Monday that it has given JP Capital Markets a mandate to sell up to 8 percent of its current 20 percent stake in hotel chain NH Hoteles.
In a regulatory filing, Grupo Hesperia said it expects to keep a stable holding in the Spanish urban hotel group following the potential sale.
Shares in NH Hoteles closed at 4.32 euros ($5.93) each on Monday, valuing an 8 percent stake at about 145 million euros. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
April 28 Midea Group Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 11.4 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pG0ZKZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)