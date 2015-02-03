Feb 3NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Monday FY 2014 estimated recurrent revenue of 1.26 billion euros ($1.43 billion) versus FY 2013 reported recurrent revenue 1.27 billion euros

* Sees FY 2015 like-for-like revenue per available room (RevPar) growth of between 5 percent to 7 percent

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA growth of about 30 percent (including Hoteles Royal contribution from March 1) versus estimated 2014 of 122 million euros

