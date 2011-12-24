MUMBAI Dec 24 National Highways Authority of India, a state-owned agency for highways, plans to raise 50 billion rupees ($944 million) through a tax-free bond issue to be launched on Dec. 28, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The issue, which will close on Jan. 11, has AAA ratings from Fitch and CRISIL, a ratings agency majority-owned by Standard & Poor's.

The bonds, with a face value of 1,000 rupees, will have two maturity periods. The 10-year bond will give 8.2 percent interest while the 15 year bond will give 8.3 percent, according to the term sheet.

The bonds, which have an option to retain oversubscription of up to 50 billion rupees, may be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

SBI Capital and AK Capital are the managers of the issue.

($1 = 52.96 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)