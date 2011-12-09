MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's National Housing Bank is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds at 9.37 percent with a put/call at 17 month, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. The issue has a greenshoe option of up to 2.5 billion rupees, the source said, adding the pay-in for the deal is on Dec. 13. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)