MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's National Housing
Bank is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via
36-month bonds at 9.37 percent with a put/call at 17 month, a
company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on
Friday.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said
the source.
The issue has a greenshoe option of up to 2.5 billion
rupees, the source said, adding the pay-in for the deal is on
Dec. 13.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)