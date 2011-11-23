BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 23 India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, three sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The issue has a green shoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: