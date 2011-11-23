MUMBAI Nov 23 India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 18 months, three sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The issue has a green shoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)