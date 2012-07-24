MUMBAI, July 24 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.41 million) via 3-year bonds with a put/call option after 366 days, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees and a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees. The company has invited quotes by 1:00 pm (0730 GMT) on Tuesday, they said.

($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)