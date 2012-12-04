Dec 4 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 400 days, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees, the document showed.

The company has invited quotes on Tuesday and the date of issue of the deal is on Friday, it showed. ($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)