US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 4 India's National Housing Bank (NHB) plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 400 days, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees, the document showed.
The company has invited quotes on Tuesday and the date of issue of the deal is on Friday, it showed. ($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)