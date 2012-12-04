Dec 4 India's National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent coupon, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm will issue 36-month unsecured bonds with a put/call option after 400 days.

The issue has a base size of 2.5 billion rupees, according to the termsheet obtained by Reuters.

Axis Bank, Nomura and HSBC India are the arrangers, they said. ($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)