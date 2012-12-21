MUMBAI Dec 21 India's National Housing Bank plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($182.27 million) via bonds at 8.95 percent coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The firm will issue three-year bonds with a put/call option after 15 months, they said.

Axis Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the arrangers, they said. ($1 = 54.8650 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)