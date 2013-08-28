MUMBAI Aug 28 India's National Housing Bank is planning to raise up to 9 billion rupees ($136.44 million) through private placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm will sell 10-, 15-, 20-year bonds and the base size of the issue is 1 billion rupees, the document showed.

Book building for the bond issue will open on Wednesday and close on Thursday. The issue is scheduled to open on Friday, it showed.

($1 = 65.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)