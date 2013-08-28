BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins $817 mln order from Qatar
* Says L&T Construction wins USD 817 mn order from Kahramaa, Qatar
MUMBAI Aug 28 India's National Housing Bank is planning to raise up to 9 billion rupees ($136.44 million) through private placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.
The firm will sell 10-, 15-, 20-year bonds and the base size of the issue is 1 billion rupees, the document showed.
Book building for the bond issue will open on Wednesday and close on Thursday. The issue is scheduled to open on Friday, it showed.
($1 = 65.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 67 bids for 749.26 billion rupees ($11.66 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)