European shares rebound from seven-week lows as techs, Italian banks recover
* Greek stocks rise as focus turns to debt relief (Adds details, closing prices)
MUMBAI, Dec 14 India's National Housing Bank has invited quotes on Wednesday to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 36-month bonds with put/call after 473 days, four sources with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The issue has a green shoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Greek stocks rise as focus turns to debt relief (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)