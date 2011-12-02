US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Dec 2 India's National Housing Bank is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 3-year bonds with a 13 month put/call at 9.49 percent, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The issue has a greenshoe option of upto 2.5 billion rupees, the source said, adding that the pay-in for the deal is on Dec. 7.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.