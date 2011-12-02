MUMBAI Dec 2 India's National Housing Bank is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 3-year bonds with a 13 month put/call at 9.49 percent, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The issue has a greenshoe option of upto 2.5 billion rupees, the source said, adding that the pay-in for the deal is on Dec. 7.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)