BRIEF-Renasant reports receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for Metropolitan merger
* Renasant announces receipt of all federal bank regulatory approvals for merger with Metropolitan
Dec 23 Spain's Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA):
* says has transferred 30 million shares in NH Hoteles to Santander to partly pay off loan
* Grupo Hesperia says NH Hoteles stake transferred to Santander represents 8.56 percent of NH hoteles capital
* says its stake in NH Hoteles falls to 9.1 percent after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 20 Investors poured $1.5 billion into U.S.-based funds that invest in non-domestic stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the fifth straight week of inflows.