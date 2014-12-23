Dec 23 Spain's Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA):

* says has transferred 30 million shares in NH Hoteles to Santander to partly pay off loan

* Grupo Hesperia says NH Hoteles stake transferred to Santander represents 8.56 percent of NH hoteles capital

* says its stake in NH Hoteles falls to 9.1 percent after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)