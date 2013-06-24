MADRID, June 24 Spanish hotel chain NH Hoteles said on Monday it had agreed the sale of the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam for 157 million euros ($206.24 million) to a consortium led by AXA Real Estate Investment Managers.

The sale, which includes a deal to allow NH Hoteles to continue managing the hotel for 25 years, includes capital gains of 42 million euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Fiona Ortiz)