NEW YORK, June 11 The National Hockey League has
settled an antitrust lawsuit in which fans accused it of
conspiring with broadcasters to illegally restrict their ability
to watch their favorite teams on television.
Fans contended that the league, several teams, Comcast Corp
, DirecTV and Madison Square Garden Co
used blackouts to limit broadcasts of games outside teams' home
markets.
They said this forced them to buy costly bundled game
packages, rather they purchase games "a la carte" at lower
prices, if they wanted to want their preferred teams.
According to papers filed Thursday in Manhattan federal
court, the NHL agreed over the next five years to let fans buy
single-team packages for at least 20 percent below the cost of
bundled packages. Early subscribers would also get discounts.
The preliminary settlement requires court approval.
