Aug 25 All-Star defenseman Mark Giordano has been re-signed by the Calgary Flames on a six-year contract extension, the National Hockey League (NHL) team announced on Tuesday.

No financial details were disclosed by the team but local media estimate the deal to be worth $40.5 million.

Giordano, 31, has played his entire NHL career with Calgary, recording 66 goals and 179 assists for 245 points in 510 games.

He has been Calgary's captain since 2013 and was named to play his first NHL All-Star Game earlier this year.

Giordano led all defencemen in scoring during the 2014-15 season with 11 goals and 37 assists in 61 games before sustaining a season-ending injury in February. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)