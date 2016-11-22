Nov 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Oilers 5, Blackhawks 0

After years of being tormented by their longtime nemesis from Chicago, the Edmonton Oilers gained a measure of revenge on Monday night with a 5-0 victory over the Blackhawks at Rogers Place Arena.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the shutout as Edmonton beat Chicago for just the third time in the past 13 meetings. Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added an assist.

While the Oilers were 1-5-0 in their previous six games, the Blackhawks were one of the hottest teams in the league, going 11-1-2 in their previous 14 games.

Oscar Klefbom got the Oilers going with his third goal in three games at 2:39, and Draisaitl added to the lead with a power-play goal at 19:26. Connor McDavid assisted on both goals to increase his total to a league-leading 16 on the season.

With 7.6 seconds left in the second period and Chicago's Marcus Kruger just stepping out of the penalty box, Andrej Sekera made it 3-0 with a shot from the point.

Anton Slepyshev and Draisaitl added third-period goals to put the game away.

Avalanche 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Matt Duchene, back after missing four games with a concussion, scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift Colorado at Nationwide Arena.

The well-rested Avalanche took advantage of a Columbus team playing its second game in as many nights. Tyson Barrie and Erik Johnson also scored for Colorado, which got 40 saves from Semyon Varlamov.

In what seems to be the new "normal" for the Blue Jackets, Cam Atkinson scored the tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation. It was his second goal of the game and seventh of the season. Curtis McElhinney made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Three straight New York goals in the second period negated a smashing NHL debut by Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel as the Rangers prevailed over the Penguins.

Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller scored in the second period after Guentzel scored his first two goals, including one on his first shift and first shot, in the first period. Kevin Hayes added an insurance goal at 12:46 of the third period and Derek Stepan had an empty-netter.

The win allowed New York to break a two-game losing streak and stiff-arm Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division. The teams play the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins called up Guentzel because winger Chris Kunitz was put on injured reserve. He played in Kunitz's spot on the second line.

Stars 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Jamie Benn scored the winner 1:23 into overtime as Dallas edged Minnesota to snap its OT losing streak at nine.

Benn beat Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 29 of 32 shots, with a wrist shot from the left circle. Dallas, which finished its four-game homestand at 2-1-1, last won an overtime game on Feb. 15 at Nashville. The Stars last won an overtime game at home on Nov. 14, 2015, against Minnesota.

Jamie Oleksiak and Brett Ritchie also scored for Dallas, 1-5 in overtime this season. Antti Niemi stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Stars. Nino Niederreiter and Erik Haula scored for the Wild.

Predators 3, Lightning 1

P.K. Subban scored two goals, Ryan Ellis assisted on all three goals and Roman Josi was all over the ice as Nashville improved to 6-1-1 in sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Pekka Rinne stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced. Tyler Johnson's rebound goal at 19:10, his seventh goal of the season, kept Tampa Bay from being shut out.

Coming off a 1-2-0 road trip, the Predators started a three-game homestand by posting their sixth straight home win over Tampa Bay dating to the 2009-10 season. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Lightning.

Ben Bishop made 27 saves but took the loss on his 30th birthday. Tampa Bay finished its five-game road trip at 4-1-0.

Sabres 4, Flames 2

Buffalo scored three power-play goals in a span of 1:41 on its way past Calgary.

Kyle Okposo, Johan Larsson, Matt Moulson and Marcus Foligno scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made 29 saves.

Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk scored for Calgary. Brian Elliott had 28 saves.

Sharks 4, Devils 0

Martin Jones made 26 stops for his second shutout of the season, and San Jose got goals from four skaters en route to a win over New Jersey.

San Jose returned to SAP Center for the first time since Nov. 5 and snapped a three-game winless streak to begin a five-game homestand.

Patrick Marleau, Logan Couture, Chris Tierney and Brent Burns scored goals to support Jones' 15th career shutout and hand the Devils their third consecutive loss. Burns also recorded an assist.