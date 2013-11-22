Nov 22 NHPC Ltd : * Says to buy back 1.23 billion shares * Source text: NHPC Ltd ("Target Company") has informed BSE regarding Schedule of activities in respect of the Offer for Buyback of up to 123,00,74,277 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each by the Target Company through tender offer process (the "Buyback"). The schedule of activities is given below: Buyback opens on/ date of opening of Buyback - November 29, 2013 Buyback closes on/ Date of closing of Buyback - December 12, 2013 Last date of verification - December 23, 2013 Last date of intimation regarding acceptance/ non-acceptance of tendered Equity shares - December 23, 2013 Last date of dispatch of consideration/ share certificates/ demat instruction(s) - December 23, 2013 * Further company coverage