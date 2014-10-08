Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - NHPC (NHPC.NS), engaged in hydro power generation, gains 0.8 percent.
Electricity generation for the first six months is 21 percent higher than last year - Central Electricity Authority website.
New dams and some of the dams damaged by Uttarakhand floods of last year became operational, investors say.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.