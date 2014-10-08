Reuters Market Eye - NHPC (NHPC.NS), engaged in hydro power generation, gains 0.8 percent.

Electricity generation for the first six months is 21 percent higher than last year - Central Electricity Authority website.

(bit.ly/1y4hPQV)

New dams and some of the dams damaged by Uttarakhand floods of last year became operational, investors say.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)