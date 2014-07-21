MUMBAI, July 21 India on Monday invited bids from banks to manage a planned share sale in state-run power producer NHPC Ltd that could raise about $500 million at current market price.

The Indian government, which owns nearly 86 percent of NHPC, a hydroelectric power generator, plans to sell about 11.36 percent through a stock auction, according to a notice by the finance ministry's divestment department on its website.

The government will appoint up to three banks to manage the sale and the last date for submitting bids is Aug. 11.

To help plug its deficit, India's new government is seeking to raise a record $10.5 billion from asset sales during the current fiscal year to March 2015, which would be four times what the previous government collected from privatisation moves in the last fiscal year.

NHPC shares closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 24.05 rupees, while the broader market rose around 0.3 percent.

