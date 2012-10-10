* Affects some cars with air bags replaced in last 3 years
* Consumers with counterfeit bags to pay for replacement
* NHTSA unaware of deaths, injuries related to the issue
Oct 10 U.S. safety regulators warned consumers
Wednesday that their repaired vehicles may contain air bags that
fail to inflate during an accident.
Only vehicles that had an air bag replaced over the past
three years - by repair shops that are not part of new-car
dealerships - may be at risk, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said.
The safety agency said testing revealed that counterfeit air
bags were being used to replace bags in vehicles involved in
crashes over the past three years.
The agency wasn't aware of any deaths or injuries linked to
the counterfeit air bags, which carry an additional risk of
expelling metal shrapnel during deployment.
The full scope of the problem wasn't certain, but the agency
believed the issue affects less than 0.1 percent of the U.S.
vehicle fleet. Consumers who bought their cars new, have not had
their air bags replaced, or had the bags replaced at a new-car
dealer, were not affected.
"Any time equipment that is critical to protecting drivers
and passengers fails to operate properly, it is a serious safety
concern," Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a
statement. "We want consumers to be immediately aware of this
problem and to review our safety information to see if their
vehicle could be in need of inspection."
The counterfeit air bags look nearly identical to certified
parts, and bear the insignia and branding of major automakers,
NHTSA said.
The agency said consumers who may have affected cars and
trucks should contact call centers established by automakers to
have their vehicle inspected and air bags replaced if necessary,
at their own expense. The list of call centers and additional
information is available at www.safercar.gov.
NHTSA said it was working with several other federal
agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of
Justice, to better understand the issue and how to prevent
counterfeit air bags from being purchased and installed.
"Organized criminals are selling dangerous counterfeit and
substandard airbags to consumers and suppliers with little to no
regard to hazardous health and safety consequences," ICE
Director John Morton said. "We will continue to aggressively
investigate criminal supply chains ... and bring these criminals
to justice."