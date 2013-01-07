DETROIT Jan 7 U.S. auto safety regulators are
proposing sound requirements for green cars that would make such
vehicles easier to detect when they are traveling below 18 miles
an hour, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
on Monday.
Such a rule would prevent accidents and injuries,
particularly among pedestrians, bicyclists and those who are
visually impaired, the NHTSA said in a news release.
Electric and hybrids vehicles do not rely on gas- or
diesel-powered engines at speeds below 18 miles an hour, which
makes them much quieter than mainstream cars.
Under the rule proposed by the NHTSA, such vehicles would
have to emit a sound at low speeds that alerts others to their
presence. The sound must be loud enough to be heard above street
noise and other ambient background noise.