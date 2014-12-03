BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
DETROIT Dec 3 : * David Friedman, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, says in US congress hearing that he was "deeply disappointed"
in Takata's response to agency's request for national driver-side air bag
recall * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says hopes to hire outside experts
within a week to supplement testing of Takata air bag inflators to find root
cause of problems * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says a root cause is not required
for a recall, just a reasonable risk for public safety * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says calling on every automaker to
audit their early warning reporting to make sure they are meeting federal
requirements * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says high humidity for Takata
driver-side air bags no longer the dominant reason for problems and that is
why agency has asked for national recall * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says data on Takata passenger-side
air bags indicates problems are only in high humidity Regions, when asked why
agency not asking for national recall for those air bags * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says agency looking at whether
ammonium nitrate played a role in the Takata air bag inflator problems * Friedman, deputy administrator of NHTSA, says still looking into the adequacy
of Takata's remedy to its air bag inflator problems
