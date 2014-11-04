BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 551.4 million yuan (90.17 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wZwYD5
(1 US dollar = 6.1150 Chinese yuan)
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: