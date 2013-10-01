Oct 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday affirmed Niagara Falls, New York's BBB-plus long-term rating, which was also removed from CreditWatch negative.

The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects the city's improved liquidity after the receipt of delayed casino revenue in August, the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P said the city's rating reflects its weak economy, flexibility, budgetary performance in fiscal 2012 along with weak debt and management.