* Falling interest rates seen boosting stocks
* Rights issue to support growth, boost capital ratio
* Corporate bank, asset finance and forex trading pushes
profits up
* Shares up 20 percent
(Adds managing director's quotes, background)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Feb 23 Profit rose sharply at
Kenya's NIC Bank, sending shares 20 percent higher,
driven by a rise in corporate lending at the lender which plans
to raise cash for expansion in Uganda.
The mid-tier lender, known for its strength in asset
financing, plans to raise 2 billion shillings ($24.2 million)
through a rights issue to boost its capital ratio and build a
warchest for future expansion.
With operations already in east Africa's second biggest
economy, Tanzania, NIC plans to expand into the region's third
largest market, Uganda, later this year, where it expects to
invest 961 million shillings in a new unit.
James Macharia, the NIC Bank's managing director, said the
bank had recently invested $8 million into a new banking system,
eroding its capital ratio, which would also be supplemented by
funds raised through the rights issue.
"The purpose of the rights issue is basically to support the
future growth of the bank," Macharia told Reuters.
Rising income from corporate lending and foreign exchange
trading drove the mid-tier bank's profits 38 percent higher to
3.6 billion shillings in 2011.
The bank's earnings per share rose 47 percent to 6.72
shillings, attracting investors to its stock. It paid a final
dividend of 0.25 shillings, unchanged from the previous year.
NIC's shares raced 20 percent to 30 shillings, making it by
far the biggest gainer among bank stocks on the day.
"An EPS of 6.72 shillings is fantastic," says Johnson Nderi,
an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank said. "I don't see anyone
who has reported such growth. Return on equity is also high."
Investors have been piling into banking stocks in
anticipation of strong results after Barclays Bank of Kenya
last Thursday posted an 11 percent jump in underlying
pretax profit, buoying other banking shares.
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which has the largest
asset base in the country and operates in several neighbouring
countries, is also scheduled to post its results on March 1.
"We had a very good run on corporate banking in terms of
growing loans and advances so that contributed materially to the
bottom line," Macharia said.
"There were very good profits as a result of forex trading
because of the volatility which was there last year," he said
referring to the shilling which lost a quarter of its value last
year, after hit a record low of 107 to the dollar in October.
Macharia forecast a growth in credit as more borrowers
emerge with interest rates set to start easing.
Aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation and prop up
the currency of east Africa's biggest economy has seen banks
raise lending rates to about 25 percent from 15 percent since
October, and lawmakers want a new law to cap the rates.
"Interest rates will start going down very soon ... there
will be growth in credit, which has been very flat," Macharia
said.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)