Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's NIC Bank on Thursday posted a 38 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 3.6 billion shillings ($43.48 million) and said it planned to raise cash through a rights issue and would also expand in neighbouring Uganda.
Ranked in the second tier of Kenyan banks, NIC said in a statement that 2011 earnings per share rose 47 percent to 6.72 shillings.
The bank, which did not give details to explain the rise in profit, said it would pay a final dividend of 0.25 shillings, unchanged from the previous year.
NIC had paid an interim dividend of the same amount.
NIC said it was planning to raise additional capital of 2 billion shillings through a rights issue.
The bank also said it hopes to expand in Uganda, where it expects to invest 961 million shillings to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary. ($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Members of the Los Angeles-area gay community were expected to walk en masse through the city on Sunday in a so-called Resist March against President Donald Trump, an event taking the place of the annual pride parade.