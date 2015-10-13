MANAGUA Oct 12 The Nicaraguan government has
denied a permit to a unit of Canada's B2Gold for a
gold-mining project due to environmental concerns, officials
said on Monday.
The Tajo Pavon project, which would be located about 132
miles (212 km) northeast of the capital, could affect two rivers
and local nature reserves, the ministry of environment and
natural resources (Marena) said.
The project proposed by B2Gold's local subsidiary, Nueva
Esperanza, cannot move forward now, Marena said.
First lady and government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said
environmental experts concluded that the project, which the
company has been exploring for three years, is not viable
because it would negatively impact nearby communities and water
sources.
B2Gold in Nicaragua did not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Leslie Adler)