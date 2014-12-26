MANAGUA Dec 26 When one of the poorest
countries in the Americas and a little-known Chinese businessman
said they planned to undertake one of the biggest engineering
projects in history, few people took them seriously.
A year and a half after the $50 billion project to build a
canal across Nicaragua was launched by President Daniel Ortega,
a former Marxist guerrilla, the doubts have only grown.
Work officially began this week. But reporters hoping to see
any evidence of how it would be done in a fraction of the time
it took to build the much-shorter Panama Canal, or discover who
would pay for it, were left with more questions than answers.
At events marking the start of what is meant to be a five-
year job, Nicaraguan officials and the Hong Kong-based company
behind the canal dodged questions about its financial backers,
mounting delays and whether Washington had been consulted.
So far the company, the HK Nicaragua Canal Development
Investment Co Ltd, or HKND Group, of telecoms entrepreneur Wang
Jing, has identified only $200 million in funding.
Such is the skepticism that even those with most to gain
from the project, whose estimated cost is four times Nicaragua's
gross domestic product, acknowledge it looks far-fetched.
"The canal has one enemy and that's the lack of
information," said Benjamin Lanzas, head of Nicaragua's
construction industry group, who met Wang in China. "That lack
of information has created a great deal of speculation, and that
speculation, those expectations, have created a lot of doubt."
Supporters point to Monday's start as evidence that the plan
is on schedule. But key feasibility studies on the canal have
been pushed back to next April, and excavation work is not due
to begin until the second half of next year.
At 172 miles (278 km), the waterway is over three times the
length of the 100-year-old Panama Canal, which was completed by
the United States 34 years after French engineers began it.
The five-year timetable in Nicaragua has led many to surmise
the Chinese government is secretly bankrolling the plan, which
both China and Wang have repeatedly denied.
Yet Wang's reluctance to reveal his backers or much of his
business background has failed to dispel suspicions.
"If the canal goes ahead ... it will be because the Chinese
government wants it to, and the financing will come from China's
various state firms," said Arturo Cruz of the INCAE business
school, an ex-Nicaraguan ambassador to the United States.
Ortega has sought to allay fears that China is gaining a
strategic foothold in Central America.
"The Chinese haven't arrived in Nicaragua with occupying
troops," he said during a speech this week.
For now, China's government can stay aloof and claim no part
in the project in case it founders, experts say.
"If the Chinese government is behind this project, it has to
be responsible for everything," said an official from Taiwan's
embassy in Nicaragua, speaking on condition of anonymity. "If it
fails, that's a bad image. They have to maintain their
distance."
China's involvement would be a direct challenge to the
United States, which controlled the Panama Canal until 1999.
The U.S. Embassy declined to comment, even though Nicaragua
says the United States has welcomed the project.
Regardless of whether the canal is built, China's presence
in Central America looks likely to be strengthened.
"The aim is the canal," said Cruz, the ex-ambassador. "But
even if they only build a Caribbean port, this country will have
achieved something it hasn't managed in 500 years."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Ivan
Castro in Managua; Editing by Dave Graham and Dan Grebler)