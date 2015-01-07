(Adds China reaction, paragraphs 4,5)
MANAGUA Jan 6 The U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua
said on Tuesday it was concerned by a lack of information
surrounding the planned $50 billion, Chinese-led canal that
would bisect the poor Central American nation.
Work began in late December on the 172-mile (278-km)
waterway, which its Hong Kong-based developer HK Nicaragua Canal
Development Investment Co Ltd (HKND Group) says will be
operational by 2020, but so far it has been met with widespread
skepticism.
HKND Group is controlled by a little-known Chinese mogul,
Wang Jing, who said the Chinese government is not behind the
project. But his reluctance to reveal his financiers has led
many to speculate he enjoys Beijing's tacit backing.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular
press briefing on Wednesday that the government requires Chinese
firms to abide by local laws when operating abroad, but
dismissed any connection to the canal project.
"This project is the action of the relevant company's own
initiative. The Chinese government has not been involved," Hong
said.
China's involvement would be a direct challenge to the
Panama Canal, which was controlled by the United States until
1999. The canal would also give China a major foothold in
Central America, a region long dominated by the United States.
The U.S. embassy in Nicaragua declined comment when work began
last month.
But in a statement released on Tuesday, the U.S. mission in
Managua said all relevant documents pertaining to the project
should be made public, and that the voices of all stakeholders
should be heard in a peaceful manner.
"The embassy is worried by the lack of information and
transparency that has existed, and continues to exist, over many
of the important aspects of this project," it said. It urged
disclosure of environment studies, tenders and other details of
the project.
Just days after the ground-breaking, at least 21 people were
injured in clashes between police and protesters opposed to the
construction of the canal.
