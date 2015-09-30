MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Nicaragua's planned $50
billion canal project is "fraught with risks and uncertainties,"
and could cause more harm than good unless the government and
its Chinese builder fund a host of mitigation measures, an
environmental consultancy said.
The 172-mile (278 km), Chinese-backed project to rival the
Panama Canal is one of the world's most ambitious infrastructure
schemes, but it has been met with widespread incredulity,
especially over its source of funding and planned 2020
completion deadline.
The social and environmental impact study by the
consultancy, Environmental Resources Management Ltd,
echoed many of the same concerns. It urged Nicaragua's
government to verify project builder and operator, Hong
Kong-based HK Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Co Ltd
(HKND Group), complied with international standards before
construction begins.
The study was commissioned by HKND. The company is
controlled by Chinese telecom mogul Wang Jing, who has dodged
questions about his financial backers and much of his business
background.
If completed, the canal could give China a major foothold in
Central America, a region long dominated by the United States,
which completed the Panama Canal a century ago.
Environmental Resources Management said the canal was likely
to have an overall positive impact on Nicaragua, the
second-poorest country in Latin America, but only if it follows
international standards, such as protecting biological reserves
and assessing possible hazards from earthquakes.
The report was particularly critical of the project's
planned five-year timeline, saying it would create "logistical,
procurement and workforce challenges."
HKND had planned to start excavation this month but has
pushed the start date to early next year, amid planned further
studies.
The consultancy also said HKND had not followed transparency
standards, including sharing information with about 30,000
people who might have to move from their homes or lose their
assets or livelihood.
The study was delivered in June and released to the public
on Tuesday.
The report said the canal could help Nicaragua protect
nature reserves near the planned route, as happened in the area
around the Panama Canal.
But the consultancy warned that a worst-case scenario, where
the project is begun but not completed, could harm while
providing none of the proposed economic benefits.
Without secure financing, a strong business case for the
canal and measures to limit the project's environmental impact,
"Nicaragua may be worse off than doing nothing," the report
said.
