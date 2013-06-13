MANAGUA, June 13 Nicaragua's national assembly
on Thursday approved a 50-year concession to a Hong Kong-based
Chinese company to design, build and manage at an estimated cost
of $40 billion a shipping canal across the central American
nation that would compete with the Panama Canal.
The proposal by HK Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Co
Ltd's (HKND Group) envisages linking Nicaragua's Caribbean and
Pacific coasts and includes plans for two free trade zones, a
railway, an oil pipeline and airports.
The government says the proposed canal, which has been
mooted for years by Nicaraguan lawmakers, could add up to 15
percent to the country's gross domestic product.
"Today is a day of hope for the poor of this country," said
Edwin Castro, a lawmaker in President Daniel Ortega's ruling
Sandinista National Liberation Front party, before the vote that
marked final legislative approval of the deal.
The HKND group is headed by Chinese lawyer Wang Jing, who
also leads Chinese telecoms company Xinwei Telecom Enterprise
Group, which last year received a cellphone concession in
Nicaragua.
Last week, Ortega said the government was going ahead with
feasibility studies that should be done by 2015, when work on
the canal could begin.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Simon Gardner and Eric Walsh)