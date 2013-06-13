* Canal could boost GDP by 15 percent - Nicaragua
* But details on proposal remain patchy
* Plans for channel date back to 19th century
MANAGUA, June 13 Nicaraguan lawmakers granted a
50-year concession to a Chinese company on Thursday for it to
design, build and manage a shipping channel across the Central
American nation that would compete with the Panama Canal.
The $40 billion proposal by HK Nicaragua Canal Development
Investment Co Ltd's (HKND Group) calls for linking Nicaragua's
Caribbean and Pacific coasts and includes plans for two
free-trade zones, a railway, an oil pipeline and airports.
The government says the canal, which has been discussed for
decades, could boost the country's gross domestic product by up
to 15 percent.
"Today is a day of hope for the poor of this country," said
Edwin Castro, a lawmaker in President Daniel Ortega's ruling
party, before the vote marking final legislative approval of the
deal.
The Hong Kong-based HKND group is headed by Chinese lawyer
Wang Jing. He also leads Chinese company Xinwei Telecom
Enterprise Group, which last year received a cellphone
concession in Nicaragua.
"Central America is at the center of North-South and
East-West global trade flows, and we believe Nicaragua provides
the perfect location for a new international shipping and
logistics hub," Jing said in a statement after the plan's
approval.
"We have a lot of work ahead, but we want to be clear that
we intend this to be a world-class effort that creates economic
opportunity, serves the global trade community, and also
protects the local environment, heritage, and culture of
Nicaragua."
Critics of the plan have railed against selling out state
assets to the Chinese. After Thursday's vote, a group of
opposition lawmakers left the chamber singing Nicaragua's
national anthem before unfurling a banner that read, "Ortega:
traitor."
About 100 people gathered outside the assembly to protest
the decision, but there were no reported incidents.
TIMING RIGHT?
Last week Ortega said the government was going ahead with
feasibility studies that should be done by 2015, when work on
the canal could begin.
Those studies will define what route the canal will cut
through the country. Any design would almost certainly bisect
Lake Nicaragua, which at 3,191 square miles (8,265 sq km) is
Central America's largest lake.
Advocates say the proposal plays to Nicaragua's natural
strengths, which include low-lying land and the lake.
Still, the channel would likely be three times longer than
the 48-mile (77-km) Panama Canal, which took the United States a
decade to build at the narrowest part of the isthmus. It was
completed in 1914.
The idea of a Nicaraguan shipping canal is almost as old as
the country itself. The United States has eyed a trade route
there since the 19th century, around the same time work began on
the Panama Canal.
But for the project's Chinese backers, the timing appears
right. China is the world's second-largest economy and one of
the region's top consumers, snapping up Latin American
commodities to drive domestic growth.
"We believe that by 2030 - just over 16 years from now - the
volume of trade addressable by the Nicaragua Canal will have
grown by 240 percent from today," the company said in a
statement.
"The total value of goods transiting the combined Nicaragua
and Panama canals could exceed $1.4 trillion, making this one of
the most important trade routes in the world," it said.
Panama Canal officials said it was too early to speculate on
the viability of the Nicaraguan waterway or how it could affect
trade.
"We get questions of hypotheticals every day, 'What happens
if the Arctic melts, if manufacturing is moved from China to
Mexico,'" said Rodolfo Sabonge, vice president of market
research at the Panama Canal Authority.
"Until we really see the plans and understand the
investment, all we know is that they talk about $40 billion," he
said. "It's very, very early."
