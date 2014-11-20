(Removes reference to distance to Panama Canal in paragraph 3)
MANAGUA Nov 20 Construction of Nicaragua's $50
billion Interoceanic Grand Canal, expected to rival the Panama
Canal, will begin Dec. 22 after feasibility studies have been
approved, the committee overseeing the project said on Thursday.
The route suggested for the 172-mile (278-km) canal, which
would be longer, deeper and wider than the Panama Canal, was
approved in July. Construction will be led by Hong Kong-based HK
Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Co Ltd (HKND
Group).
Opponents of the plan are concerned about the canal's effect
on Lake Nicaragua, an important fresh water source for the
country, as well as the impact on poorer communities.
Committee member Telemaco Talavera said the feasibility
studies were expected to be approved next month. The plan is to
finish the canal within five years, with it becoming operational
around 2020.
Officials said some small adjustments were being made to the
overall project, including dredging stretches of a lake rather
than using underwater explosives.
The proposed canal would pass through Lake Nicaragua,
Central America's largest lake, and will be between 230 meters
and 520 meters (755 feet to 1,706 feet) wide and 27.6 meters (90
feet) deep, HKND has said.
Chinese businessman Wang Jing is behind the canal plan,
though he has no prior experience developing or financing big
infrastructure projects like the planned canal.
Wang only established Hong Kong Nicaragua Canal Development
Investment Co (HKND) in August 2012, prompting some to question
whether the project was viable.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Christine Murray and
Simon Gardner; Editing by Alan Crosby)