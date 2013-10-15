(Adds quote, background)
MANAGUA Oct 15 Nicaragua expects coffee output
during the 2013/2014 harvesting season to drop by about 20
percent from the previous season as a result of the tree-killing
fungus roya, a top official with the country's national coffee
council Conacafe said on Tuesday.
Production is expected between 1.2 million and 1.3 million
60-kg bags, said Conacafe executive secretary Juan Ramon
Obregon.
"Without a doubt, we can't deny that pests and diseases that
attack coffee production will have an effect," he said, adding
that the 2013/2014 crop was already expected to be down due to
the coffee crop's pattern of high production one season followed
by lower production the next.
The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which
together produce more than one-fifth of the world's arabica
beans, runs from October through September.
