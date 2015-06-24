GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
NEW YORK, June 24 International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ecom Agroindustrial Corp, Starbucks Corp , InterAmerican Development Bank, Global Agriculture and Food Security Program:
* IFC, member of the World Bank Group, to invest $12 million toward a $30 million long-term loan program to help Nicaraguan coffee farmers deal with coffee rust fungus known as "roya".
* Program to be administered by Exportador Atlantic S.A., a subsidiary of Ecom operating in Nicaragua.
* InterAmerican Development Bank will invest $12 million.
* Atlantic and Starbucks will each invest $3 million. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.