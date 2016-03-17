AMSTERDAM, March 17 The International Court of
Justice ruled on Thursday that it had the jurisdiction to
demarcate the boundary between Nicaragua and Colombia in a
mineral-rich part of the Caribbean Sea, overruling Colombia's
objections.
The ruling, separate from a judgement earlier on Thursday in
which the U.N> court said it would rule on alleged violations of
Nicaragua's sovereignty, means a maritime delineation case
between the two countries can proceed.
An earlier ruling in 2012 settled the maritime boundaries
between the two countries to a distance of 200 nautical miles.
In the new case, judges are being asked to settle boundaries
that were left unfixed by the 2012 judgement.
