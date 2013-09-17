MANAGUA, Sept 16 Nicaragua filed a new lawsuit
against Colombia with the International Court of Justice on
Monday, claiming territory that includes lucrative offshore oil
fields and fishing waters in the Caribbean, the government said
in a statement.
The lawsuit asks the court, based in The Hague, to settle a
long-standing border dispute.
The United Nations court ruled in a separate lawsuit in
November that Nicaragua held sovereignty over the disputed
waters, but Colombia argued the ruling was inapplicable.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for a
bilateral agreement with Colombia to implement the international
court's previous ruling.
