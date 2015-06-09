GENEVA, June 9 Costa Rica wants information from
Nicaragua about the potential environmental impact of a planned
$50 billion canal project that would rival the Panama Canal,
Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera said on
Tuesday.
The canal construction plan entails dredging Lake Nicaragua
to almost twice its current depth. This could cause
sedimentation in San Juan river, whose southern bank is Costa
Rican territory.
"This is why we asked Nicaragua to tell us how they were
planning to prevent the sedimentation of the San Juan river. We
have not received that information," Solis said.
"The only thing we want is information on possible
environmental impacts on Costa Rica, and other than that we wish
them well," Solis told a news conference in Geneva.
Nicaragua announced the start of work on the project in
December, saying the proposed 172-mile (278-km) canal, due to be
operational by around 2020, would raise annual economic growth
to more than 10 percent.
Construction of the new waterway will be run by Hong
Kong-based HK Nicaragua Canal Development Investment Co Ltd
(HKND Group), which is controlled by Wang Jing, a Chinese
telecom mogul.
"We understand that this is not a canal that is being
supported by the government of Beijing," Solis said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)