MANAGUA Aug 11 Nicaragua's central bank cut its
economic growth outlook on Monday and raised its inflation
forecast due to a drought that has hurt crops and pushed up food
costs, and that also spurred the government to propose spending
cuts.
The central bank now expects growth in gross domestic
product (GDP) to be between 4 and 4.5 percent in 2014, central
bank Governor Ovidio Reyes said, down from the 4.5 to 5 percent
the bank forecast in April.
The economy of Nicaragua, Central America's most
impoverished nation, grew 4.6 percent last year.
Reyes said inflation was expected to be in the range of 6.5
to 7.5 percent at the end of the year, half a percentage point
above the bank's April forecast. In 2013, the annual inflation
rate was 5.67 percent.
Just after Reyes spoke, Finance Minister Ivan Acosta
presented lawmakers with a plan to slash public investment by
$118 million to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.
Nicaragua is preparing a "plan B" in case the lack of rain
continues, Reyes said, which could involve asking for financial
assistance from the World Bank, the Interamerican Development
Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
