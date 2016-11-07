MANAGUA Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega took a massive early lead in the Central American nation's presidential election on Sunday, as voters applauded years of solid growth and overlooked the opposition's criticisms that he is installing a family dynasty.
The former guerilla fighter had 71.3 percent of votes, with 21.3 percent of polling stations counted, the electoral board said. Ortega's main opponent, the center-right Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) candidate Maximino Rodriguez, was a distant second with 16.4 percent of votes.
(Reporting by Enrique Pretel and Alexandra Alper)