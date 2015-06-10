Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
MANAGUA, June 9 Nicaragua's banking regulator approved the acquisition of Banco Citibank and Cititarjetas de Nicaragua, units of U.S.-based Citigroup, by Honduran financial services group Ficohsa, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator said the acquisition will not be finalized for several weeks.
In a statement, Ficohsa said Citi's assets in Nicaragua that it is buying are valued at $279 million, in addition to $225 million in deposits and $166 million in loans and $45 million in equity, as of the end of March.
The acquisition will also require the approval of Panama's banking regulator, where Ficohsa also operates. (Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by David Alire Garcia and Sunil Nair)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.