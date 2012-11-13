MANAGUA Nov 12 Nicaragua has begun talks with
the International Monetary Fund over a financial aid package
that aims to bolster efforts to reform taxes and pensions, the
country's central bank president said on Monday.
Alberto Guevara, president of the central bank of Nicaragua,
said he expects the amount of the new financing package could be
"similar" to a $120 million package from the international
lending organization that expired last year.
"We have a process of dialogue," said Guevara, stressing
that no commitments have yet been made by either side. "In terms
of accessing IMF resources, that will be determined by the needs
of Nicaragua."
Guevara said the country is also working on fiscal changes,
including tax, pension and electricity reforms.
"It's important to the Fund that we approach international
reserves equal to four months of imports," said Guevara, adding
that the IMF wants Nicaragua to keep reserves at that level in
order to maintain monetary and fiscal stability.
The four-year $120 million IMF financing package expired in
December 2011.
Guevara said that over the next few days the Nicaraguan
government would present the IMF with a progress report on tax
reforms.