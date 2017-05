MANAGUA A light earthquake struck near the Nicaraguan capital of Managua on Tuesday evening, shaking buildings, but there were no immediate reports of damage in the Central American country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.7 magnitude quake struck 18 miles (29 km) northwest of the capital Managua, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

