MANAGUA A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Nicaragua's capital Managua on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but the Nicaraguan government said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the quake was about 12 kilometres (7 miles) northeast of Managua at a depth of 26 km (16 miles), the USGS said.

