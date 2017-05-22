BOGOTA, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Huddled around
solar-powered radios, generations of Miskito women in Nicaragua
tune in almost daily to the first and only radio station
dedicated to women's rights in their native language.
Airing from dawn till dusk six days a week along the
country's impoverished north Atlantic Coast, the radio station
is being hailed by U.N. Women and campaigners as a key way to
reach remote indigenous communities plagued by violence against
women and girls.
The radio station reaches 115 Miskito villages and helps
tackle social taboos and gender-based violence, says U.N. Women,
which backs the project run by indigenous rights group Wangki
Tangni.
With about 300,000 people, the Miskito are Nicaragua's
largest indigenous group.
Each radio show is one hour long, addressing issues such as
reproductive health, domestic violence, rape and human
trafficking.
Since the radio station was launched a year ago by Madre, a
U.S.-based women's rights organisation, social attitudes are
gradually changing, promoters say.
"We're talking about issues that weren't talked about
before. We talk about all types of violence - sexual, physical,
economic and psychological," said Vilma Washington, one of the
radio broadcasters and a traditional Miskito judge, known as a
wihta.
"We encourage women to report crimes and not to be silent.
Women say they feel less lonely, and they phone in to share
their testimonies about domestic violence," she told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Violence against women and girls in Nicaragua has been
described by U.N. Women as a "national epidemic."
Nearly half of all reported incidents of violence against
women take place in the home, mostly rape and domestic violence
at the hands of relatives, husbands and boyfriends, according to
2017 government figures.
"We also talk about drug and alcohol abuse and how this
affects the family and children, including domestic violence,"
Washington said.
Miskito men are tuning in, often lured by a show that plays
traditional music. Women say their husbands have changed as a
result.
"One woman called us to say that her husband didn't let her
leave the house and that she was suffering domestic violence.
She said she was a prisoner in her own home," Washington said.
"Her husband listened to the show and realised she had
rights too, that she had the right to leave the house and meet
with other women."
The station also discusses human trafficking, a growing
problem that particularly affects indigenous women and children,
campaigners say.
"The rise of drug trafficking in the region over the last
ten years has intensified violence against Miskito women and
girls, resulting in human trafficking and increased incidents of
rapes and murder," said Yifat Susskind, head of Madre.
"Drug traffickers use their routes to traffic girl children
as well as drugs," she said.
Traffickers prey on poor indigenous families by offering
false promises of good jobs, often as domestic workers or farm
labourers.
"Women and children are forced into sexual exploitation and
forced labour," Washington said. "On the show, we talk about the
risks that parents have to look out for."
