MEXICO CITY Nicaragua's navy said on Friday it had rescued another eight fisherman and will continue searching for 18 others that remain missing after a boat carrying 50 shipwrecked off the Caribbean coast of the Central American nation earlier this week.

The shipwreck occurred on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy swells. A total of 32 passengers have been rescued or found alive since the incident.

